Dramatic Manhunt: Bollywood Stabbing Suspect Caught in Thane

Mumbai, India - In a dramatic manhunt, Mumbai police successfully apprehended the individual responsible for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The arrest was made with crucial assistance from a local labour contractor, who provided pivotal information leading to the suspect's capture in Thane.

Identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, the accused had managed to evade capture for more than two days. Authorities tracked his movements through CCTV footage, revealing visits to areas like Dadar and Worli Koliwada, ultimately tracing him to a labor camp.

The brazen attack, occurring in the early hours inside Khan's 12th-floor upscale apartment, sent shockwaves through the community and raised questions about celebrity security. Khan, 54, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery and is expected to recover soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)