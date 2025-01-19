Left Menu

Dramatic Manhunt: Bollywood Stabbing Suspect Caught in Thane

A labour contractor aided Mumbai police in apprehending Shariful Islam Shehzad, a suspect in the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The incident, occurring at Khan's Bandra residence, led to an extensive manhunt, concluding with the suspect's arrest in Thane. Khan underwent emergency surgery and is recovering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:21 IST
Dramatic Manhunt: Bollywood Stabbing Suspect Caught in Thane
attacker
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India - In a dramatic manhunt, Mumbai police successfully apprehended the individual responsible for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The arrest was made with crucial assistance from a local labour contractor, who provided pivotal information leading to the suspect's capture in Thane.

Identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, the accused had managed to evade capture for more than two days. Authorities tracked his movements through CCTV footage, revealing visits to areas like Dadar and Worli Koliwada, ultimately tracing him to a labor camp.

The brazen attack, occurring in the early hours inside Khan's 12th-floor upscale apartment, sent shockwaves through the community and raised questions about celebrity security. Khan, 54, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery and is expected to recover soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025