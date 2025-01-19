Shocking Bollywood Attack: Behind Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing

A suspect in the January 16 attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan appeared in a Mumbai court on Sunday. The 30-year-old man's police remand was sought as part of the ongoing investigation, according to an official statement.

Known initially as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the suspect is a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally and adopted the alias Bijoy Das. He was apprehended in Thane, close to Mumbai, by law enforcement.

The attack took place at Khan's residence during an attempted theft, resulting in multiple stab wounds that required the actor to undergo a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)