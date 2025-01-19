Left Menu

Shocking Bollywood Attack: Behind Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, involved in the stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, appeared in a Mumbai court for a police remand. The suspect, who illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, attacked Khan on January 16 during a theft attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:46 IST
Shocking Bollywood Attack: Behind Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing
Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

A suspect in the January 16 attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan appeared in a Mumbai court on Sunday. The 30-year-old man's police remand was sought as part of the ongoing investigation, according to an official statement.

Known initially as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the suspect is a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally and adopted the alias Bijoy Das. He was apprehended in Thane, close to Mumbai, by law enforcement.

The attack took place at Khan's residence during an attempted theft, resulting in multiple stab wounds that required the actor to undergo a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025