Maha Kumbh: A Confluence of Unity and Tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extols the Maha Kumbh as a celebration of India's cultural heritage and unity in diversity. He highlights the involvement of youth and the significance of the event in promoting social harmony. Other festivals like Pushkaram and Ganga Sagar Mela also emphasize these principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Maha Kumbh for its global popularity, calling it a source of pride for all Indians. In his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi emphasized the notable participation of young people in this significant religious gathering.

Modi also discussed the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya, describing it as a renewal of India's cultural consciousness. He elaborated on the first anniversary celebrations of this event, which highlight India's cultural pride and progress.

The Maha Kumbh festival showcases unity in diversity, transcending caste and social barriers. Modi remarked on the digital impact of the event, the inclusion of rich and poor alike, and its role in nurturing India's heritage through community and shared traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

