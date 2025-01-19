Kashmiri Pandits Demand Justice and Homeland on Exodus Anniversary

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits assembled at a vast ground near their Jagti settlement on Sunday to commemorate the 35th anniversary of their exodus from the valley, calling for justice and outlining a roadmap for their return and rehabilitation.

January 19 is observed by the Kashmiri Pandit community as 'holocaust day,' marking their 1990 migration amid the onset of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Various migrant organizations such as Panun Kashmir, Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS), and Kashmir Pandit Sabha (KPS) organized separate events to honor the victims and reaffirm dedication to the Kashmiri Pandits' cause.

During a joint event by Panun Kashmir and Youth 4 Panun Kashmir, a photo exhibition showcased at the Jagti Pandit settlement along the Jammu-Srinagar highway illustrated the community's exile pain and suffering. The exhibition also depicted life in tents post-migration. A spokesperson emphasized the critical call for justice and a homeland in the valley. Sushma Pandita, present at the event, stressed urgent government action for rehabilitation and employment for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)