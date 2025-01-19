Left Menu

Arrest Warrant Issued for Cricket Legend Shakib Al Hasan

A Dhaka court issued an arrest warrant for Shakib Al Hasan over bounced bank cheques connected to his agro business. The former cricketer and MP faces legal issues after not appearing in court. The charges stem from a case filed by IFIC Bank against Hasan's company and associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:12 IST
Arrest Warrant Issued for Cricket Legend Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan
A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against Bangladesh's renowned cricketer and former Awami League MP, Shakib Al Hasan. The warrant arises from two bank cheques that bounced, linked to his agriculture venture. Hasan has not returned to Bangladesh since former PM Sheikh Hasina fled the country amidst political upheaval last year.

The arrest warrant, sanctioned by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman, requires police to submit a report by March 24 detailing the execution of this order. The court also issued a similar warrant for Gazi Shahagir Hossain, the managing director of Hasan's agricultural farm, who also failed to respond to legal summons.

Hasan's cricketing career, highlighted by his last test match against India in Kanpur, has been on hold due to a bowling ban over suspected action. Now residing in the United States, Hasan faces further legal challenges as he prepares for the Champions Trophy in Dubai, likely his final international tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

