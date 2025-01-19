Left Menu

Bollywood Brawl: International Intrigue in Saif Ali Khan Attack

A man linked to the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan is in five-day police custody amid suspicions of international conspiracy. Police allege the accused is a Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India. The case involves theft and a severe attack on Khan, necessitating further investigation.

Updated: 19-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:21 IST
In a high-profile Bollywood case, Mumbai police have apprehended a man connected to the vicious attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, a development that has introduced the potential dimension of an international conspiracy. The alleged attacker, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was presented before a Bandra metropolitan magistrate.

Police claimed that the suspect, reportedly a Bangladeshi national residing in India without legitimate documentation, attacked Khan with potential criminal intent yet to be fully explored. The court documents revealed the shocking details of the assault, with a knife blade fragment still lodged in Khan's body upon admission to a hospital for surgery.

While defense counsel attempted to mitigate the accusations by citing the accused's longstanding residency, legal documentation, and family ties in India, the court determined the evidence warranted a five-day remand for police. The case has drawn significant media attention due to Khan's celebrity status and the complexities surrounding the suspect's background.

