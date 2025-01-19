Italian Delegation Embraces Indian Spirituality at Maha Kumbh

An Italian delegation, headed by meditation and yoga expert Mahi Guru, visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, immersing themselves in Indian spirituality. The Uttar Pradesh government's statement highlighted the group's admiration for Indian culture after their participation in traditional rituals.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, delegation members recited verses from the Ramayana and sang bhajans, sharing experiences of cultural practices such as the Naga sadhus' rituals. The group, consisting largely of women, expressed deep appreciation for the spiritual depth and hospitality they encountered.

Chief Minister Adityanath thanked the delegation for their visit, praising their enthusiasm and fostering continued cultural exchanges between India and Italy to enhance mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)