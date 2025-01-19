Left Menu

Italian Delegation Embraces Indian Spirituality at Maha Kumbh

An Italian delegation, led by Mahi Guru, visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, experiencing Indian culture and spirituality. The group, impressed by rituals and hospitality, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and emphasized the depth of Indian traditions, fostering cultural exchanges between India and Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:38 IST
Italian Delegation Embraces Indian Spirituality at Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Italian delegation, headed by meditation and yoga expert Mahi Guru, visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, immersing themselves in Indian spirituality. The Uttar Pradesh government's statement highlighted the group's admiration for Indian culture after their participation in traditional rituals.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, delegation members recited verses from the Ramayana and sang bhajans, sharing experiences of cultural practices such as the Naga sadhus' rituals. The group, consisting largely of women, expressed deep appreciation for the spiritual depth and hospitality they encountered.

Chief Minister Adityanath thanked the delegation for their visit, praising their enthusiasm and fostering continued cultural exchanges between India and Italy to enhance mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025