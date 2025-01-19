Left Menu

Celebrating Pongal: Bridging Cultures in Singapore

The Indian High Commission in Singapore organized a grand celebration for Pongal, engaging over 2,000 Indian migrant workers. Hosted at Kranji Recreation Centre, the large-scale event featured cultural performances and wellness activities. Officials emphasized the importance of engaging foreign workers, crucial to Singapore's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:49 IST
A festive atmosphere enveloped the Kranji Recreation Centre in Singapore as the Indian High Commission spearheaded a day-long Pongal celebration for over 2,000 Indian migrant workers on Sunday. This grand event marked the onset of the Tamil month and included a variety of cultural performances.

Deputy High Commission Pooja M Tillu shared that this was the first large-scale funfair directed at Indian migrants in Singapore. Goodie bags were distributed to workers from various labor-intensive sectors, reaffirming the High Commission's commitment to their well-being and integration.

With support from the Ministry of Manpower and the participation of nearly 100 local professionals, the celebration underscored the importance of foreign workers in bolstering Singapore's economy. The event also welcomed participation from non-Indians, furthering cross-cultural engagement in the city-state.

