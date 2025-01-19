AI Revolutionizes Crowd Management at Maha Kumbh 2023
The Maha Kumbh, a massive religious gathering held every 12 years, employs AI technology for managing its vast crowd. Spanning 10,000 acres with over 45 crore expected attendees, the event utilizes over 3,000 cameras for surveillance. Integrated Command Centres ensure safety and smooth operations at this immense congregation.
The Maha Kumbh 2023 has become a technological marvel, deploying artificial intelligence to manage the enormous crowd. With the expectation of over 45 crore attendees, the event spans 10,000 acres, making crowd control a significant challenge.
Four Integrated Control Command Centres (ICCCs) are pivotal, with over 3,000 cameras monitoring crowd density and pilgrim movement to prevent incidents. AI-enabled cameras provide real-time data, allowing authorities to act promptly.
Despite the scale and past tragedies, the Uttar Pradesh government uses data analytics to anticipate congestion, ensuring a safe pilgrimage. The event stands as a testament to the effective use of technology in crowd management.
