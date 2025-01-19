AI Revolutionizes Crowd Management at Maha Kumbh 2023

The Maha Kumbh 2023 has become a technological marvel, deploying artificial intelligence to manage the enormous crowd. With the expectation of over 45 crore attendees, the event spans 10,000 acres, making crowd control a significant challenge.

Four Integrated Control Command Centres (ICCCs) are pivotal, with over 3,000 cameras monitoring crowd density and pilgrim movement to prevent incidents. AI-enabled cameras provide real-time data, allowing authorities to act promptly.

Despite the scale and past tragedies, the Uttar Pradesh government uses data analytics to anticipate congestion, ensuring a safe pilgrimage. The event stands as a testament to the effective use of technology in crowd management.

