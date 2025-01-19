Left Menu

Shaunak Sen Overcomes Cancer: A Journey of Resilience

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen, known for his Oscar-nominated documentary 'All That Breathes', shares his experience of battling and overcoming kidney cancer. Diagnosed unexpectedly during a routine checkup, Sen underwent a successful surgery and is now cancer-free, viewing the early tumor discovery as a 'blessing in disguise'.

Updated: 19-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:21 IST
Shaunak Sen, the acclaimed director of the Oscar-nominated documentary 'All That Breathes', revealed on Sunday that he is now cancer-free following a kidney tumor diagnosis last year.

Sen updated fans through Instagram, sharing photos from his hospital stay and visits from industry peers such as Mira Nair and Tillotama Shome. His diagnosis, discovered unexpectedly during a checkup in October, was a shock.

Undergoing successful surgery in December, Sen detailed the experience, describing the operation and its impact on his holiday season. Despite difficulties, the early detection proved to be fortuitous, allowing him to recover and regain his strength.

