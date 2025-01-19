Shaunak Sen Overcomes Cancer: A Journey of Resilience

Shaunak Sen, the acclaimed director of the Oscar-nominated documentary 'All That Breathes', revealed on Sunday that he is now cancer-free following a kidney tumor diagnosis last year.

Sen updated fans through Instagram, sharing photos from his hospital stay and visits from industry peers such as Mira Nair and Tillotama Shome. His diagnosis, discovered unexpectedly during a checkup in October, was a shock.

Undergoing successful surgery in December, Sen detailed the experience, describing the operation and its impact on his holiday season. Despite difficulties, the early detection proved to be fortuitous, allowing him to recover and regain his strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)