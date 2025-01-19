Left Menu

Guldanda's Snowy Revival: Tourists Return as Key Highway Reopens

Hundreds of tourists visited Guldanda in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as the Bhadarwah-Pathankot national highway reopened after a recent snow-induced closure. Despite ongoing slippery conditions, authorities and the Border Roads Organisation successfully facilitated safe travel, marking a boost for the local tourism industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:54 IST
The reopening of the Bhadarwah-Pathankot national highway brought a surge of tourists to the snow-draped Guldanda in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials confirmed. The interstate route became accessible after being closed due to hazardous snowfall last Thursday.

Leading the convoy of tourist vehicles, Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh heralded the swift return of over 2,000 visitors within hours of reopening. This influx is viewed as a promising sign for the local tourism economy, now invigorated by this resurgence in visitor numbers.

The Border Roads Organisation played a crucial role, using high-tech equipment to clear the snow. However, slippery conditions persist due to residual snow and sub-zero temperatures. Road safety measures, such as salt and urea application, enabled safe passage to Guldanda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

