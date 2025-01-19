Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Reverence towards Maha Kumbh Saints
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the camps of Shankaracharyas and other saints during the Maha Kumbh, praising their contribution to the event's success. He discussed arrangements for the saints and their followers and held meetings with significant religious figures like Gurusharanananda Ji and Jagadguru Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati.
In a gesture of respect and recognition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the camps of prominent religious leaders, including Shankaracharyas, at the Maha Kumbh.
The chief minister commended the saints for their pivotal role in maintaining the sanctity and smooth operations of the revered gathering. He emphasized that their efforts were crucial to the event's divine atmosphere.
Adityanath's tour included interactions with Gurusharanananda Ji of Karshni Ashram and other spiritual leaders, ensuring arrangements met the needs of the saints and their devotees.
