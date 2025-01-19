Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Reverence towards Maha Kumbh Saints

In a gesture of respect and recognition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the camps of prominent religious leaders, including Shankaracharyas, at the Maha Kumbh.

The chief minister commended the saints for their pivotal role in maintaining the sanctity and smooth operations of the revered gathering. He emphasized that their efforts were crucial to the event's divine atmosphere.

Adityanath's tour included interactions with Gurusharanananda Ji of Karshni Ashram and other spiritual leaders, ensuring arrangements met the needs of the saints and their devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)