Left Menu

Sacred Rituals and Customs Unveiled: The Spiritual Life of Seers at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh, a significant religious event in Prayagraj, involves numerous rituals and customs for seers living in 'akhadas'. These seers dedicate their days to spiritual practices, engaging with pilgrims, and participating in sacred ceremonies, ultimately seeking a life without greed and embracing spirituality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:01 IST
Sacred Rituals and Customs Unveiled: The Spiritual Life of Seers at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

Seers at the Maha Kumbh rise at 4 AM daily to immerse themselves in the spiritual rituals of the holy Sangam. Their life in the 'akhadas' revolves around devotion, with days filled with worship, rituals like 'yagya', meditation, and engaging with visiting pilgrims.

Embracing simplicity, the seers lead lives devoid of greed, performing evening prayers and participating in teachings. Their routine remains consistent across locations, involving tasks such as meal arrangements and ritual preparations within their monastic institutions.

With traditions spanning thousands of years, the Maha Kumbh attracts over 70 million pilgrims. The event features grand processions and the immersion of newly initiated seers during ceremonious rituals, embodying the spirit and essence of spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025