Sacred Rituals and Customs Unveiled: The Spiritual Life of Seers at Maha Kumbh

Seers at the Maha Kumbh rise at 4 AM daily to immerse themselves in the spiritual rituals of the holy Sangam. Their life in the 'akhadas' revolves around devotion, with days filled with worship, rituals like 'yagya', meditation, and engaging with visiting pilgrims.

Embracing simplicity, the seers lead lives devoid of greed, performing evening prayers and participating in teachings. Their routine remains consistent across locations, involving tasks such as meal arrangements and ritual preparations within their monastic institutions.

With traditions spanning thousands of years, the Maha Kumbh attracts over 70 million pilgrims. The event features grand processions and the immersion of newly initiated seers during ceremonious rituals, embodying the spirit and essence of spirituality.

