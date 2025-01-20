Riding the Beats: Royal Stag BoomBox Melds Bollywood & Hip-Hop
The Royal Stag BoomBox music festival in Mumbai celebrates a fusion of Bollywood and hip-hop. Starring popular artists, it promises electrifying performances, art installations, and a new focus on gaming. Attracting youth nationwide, it embodies Royal Stag's 'Live It Large' philosophy, offering diverse cultural experiences.
In Mumbai, the Royal Stag BoomBox music festival returned, uniting Bollywood's classic melodies with dynamic hip-hop beats. The event promises a vibrant cultural fusion, with top artists like Armaan Malik, Amit Trivedi, and Raftaar slated to perform. This third edition celebrates Royal Stag's 'Live It Large' mantra, delivering exhilarating live and digital experiences.
Set to tour key cities like Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Guwahati, the festival will feature a mix of live music and cutting-edge technology, including AR/VR installations. For the first time, gaming will become a central theme, with celebrated influencers participating in EAFC 24 showdowns, adding a thrilling competitive edge to the festival's lineup.
Royal Stag BoomBox continues to redefine Indian music festivals by integrating music, gaming, and youth culture. With its innovative format, the festival stands as a platform where tradition and modernity blend, inviting audiences to experience the pulsating energy of Bollywood and hip-hop brought together in a unique musical celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
