SRK Forever: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Dedicates Heartfelt Shoutout during Mumbai Concert

Coldplay's Chris Martin made waves in Mumbai on Sunday by warmly acknowledging Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan during the band's concert. The shoutout, ''Shah Rukh Khan forever,'' sparked enthusiastic cheers from fans, quickly spreading through social media and catching the attention of Khan himself.

Responding to Martin's tribute, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt message on social media. He quoted a Coldplay song and expressed his appreciation, stating, ''Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin, you make me feel special…like your songs.''

Coldplay is currently on its second tour in India. After their captivating Sunday show, they are set to perform again in Mumbai and later in Ahmedabad. Chris Martin has consistently expressed admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, further cementing the strong bond between international artists and Indian audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)