SRK Forever: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Dedicates Heartfelt Shoutout during Mumbai Concert
Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin, during a Mumbai concert, gave a heartfelt shoutout to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The gesture evoked widespread applause and online fan reactions, with Khan expressing his gratitude to Martin and the band. Coldplay continues their tour in India with more upcoming performances.
- Country:
- India
Coldplay's Chris Martin made waves in Mumbai on Sunday by warmly acknowledging Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan during the band's concert. The shoutout, ''Shah Rukh Khan forever,'' sparked enthusiastic cheers from fans, quickly spreading through social media and catching the attention of Khan himself.
Responding to Martin's tribute, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt message on social media. He quoted a Coldplay song and expressed his appreciation, stating, ''Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin, you make me feel special…like your songs.''
Coldplay is currently on its second tour in India. After their captivating Sunday show, they are set to perform again in Mumbai and later in Ahmedabad. Chris Martin has consistently expressed admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, further cementing the strong bond between international artists and Indian audiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Icon's Fortress: Upgrading Salman Khan's Security
Bollywood Classic 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Returns to Cinemas for 25th Anniversary
A New Era Dawn: Azaad - A Bollywood Journey with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani
Rasha Thadani's Bollywood Debut: A Glimpse into 'Azaad'
Celebrating Farah Khan: The Maestro of Bollywood on Her 60th Birthday