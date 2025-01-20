Left Menu

Tabu's Team Demands Apology Over Fabricated Media Reports

Tabu's team has condemned false articles that attributed offensive statements to the actor, demanding their retraction and an apology. They insist the quotes are fabricated. Meanwhile, Tabu is currently filming 'Bhooth Bangla' with Akshay Kumar, marking a reunion with Priyadarshan and Akshay after two decades.

Updated: 20-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:43 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tabu's team has issued a statement emphatically denouncing recent defamatory articles that emerged online concerning the acclaimed actor. Numerous news outlets and social media platforms published reports wrongly attributing views on marriage to Tabu. According to her team, the quotes in these articles are entirely fabricated and lack any factual basis.

"There are several websites and social media handles that have falsely attributed certain undignified statements to Tabu. We would like to clarify that she never made these quotes, and it is a serious breach of ethics to mislead the audience," the statement read. Tabu's representatives are demanding a formal apology from those responsible for the dissemination of these falsehoods.

Meanwhile, Tabu continues her work commitments, currently filming alongside Akshay Kumar for the movie 'Bhooth Bangla,' which features Paresh Rawal and is directed by Priyadarshan, marking their on-screen collaboration after a substantial hiatus. The film is slated for release in April 2026.

