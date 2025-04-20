Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Reunion: A New Thackeray Alliance in the Making?

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has welcomed potential reconciliation talks between estranged cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray. The possibility of their reunion could have significant implications for Maharashtra's political landscape, particularly with upcoming BMC elections in focus. Both leaders have expressed willingness to put aside past grievances for Maharashtra’s benefit.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a notable political development, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed support for the potential reunion between estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. He described the possibility as a positive step towards resolving differences and emphasized the importance of unity.

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), recently indicated a willingness to put aside past disputes with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav, for the benefit of the Marathi language and Maharashtra. Uddhav responded favorably, calling for unity among Marathi people to bolster the state's interests, especially as concerns like the relocation of industries to Gujarat were previously raised.

Amidst this backdrop of potential reconciliation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut highlighted ongoing discussions, noting that Uddhav has stipulated a condition - urging Raj not to align with those antagonistic to Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT). However, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske raised questions about Uddhav's past opposition to Raj, potentially complicating efforts for a united front ahead of the BMC elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

