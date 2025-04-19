Thackeray Cousins Hint at Possible Political Reunion for Marathi Cause

The estranged Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, have stirred political speculation by suggesting that past grievances might be set aside for a unified Marathi cause. Statements from both leaders have indicated a willingness to overlook previous tensions, possibly reshaping Maharashtra's political landscape.

Raj Thackeray, who leads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), expressed openness to unite in the interest of the 'Marathi manoos'. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray emphasized setting aside trivial disputes to serve Maharashtra's broader interests, albeit cautioning against entertaining those adverse to the state's progress.

As political observers ponder the implications of this potential reunion, the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections loom large. The past split between the Thackerays has significantly impacted regional politics, and a reconciliation could redefine alliances and alter voter dynamics in Maharashtra.

