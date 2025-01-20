Rescued Elephants Find Sanctuary at Vantara

Vantara, a wildlife preservation project initiated by Anant Ambani, is gearing up to become the new home for twenty elephants rescued from the logging industry in Arunachal Pradesh. The move comes after the High Powered Committee sanctioned their relocation, aligning itself with the directives from the Supreme Court of India.

The rescued elephants, comprising ten males, eight females, a sub-adult, and a calf, will live in an environment resembling their natural habitat, devoid of chains and forced labor. Among them is Laxmi, a young elephant suffering from untreated wounds sustained during a violent taming process. Maya, a calf rescued with her mother Rongmoti, has endured significant distress due to logging-related injuries.

A team of experts will oversee the transportation of these elephants in specialized ambulances. Meanwhile, Vantara will also offer new livelihood opportunities for their former owners and mahouts, who will receive training in humane elephant management practices. This initiative aims to balance wildlife conservation with community development.

