Innovation and Problem-Solving to Propel Development in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasized the need for innovation in development during a review meeting in Lower Subansiri. He assessed governmental schemes, highlighting the importance of effective execution and inter-departmental cooperation to benefit communities. Wangsu visited local farms and pledged ongoing progress monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:58 IST
Gabriel D Wangsu, Agriculture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, urged innovation and a problem-solving mindset to expedite development in Lower Subansiri during a review meeting in Ziro.

Wangsu examined the progress of government schemes, emphasizing the need for diligent implementation and inter-departmental collaboration. Deputy Commissioner Vivek H P presented updates on state and central initiatives, including Sashakt Arunachal's key themes.

Later, Wangsu inspected a district dairy farm and piggery breeding facility, promising future meetings to monitor advancements and address challenges.

