Innovation and Problem-Solving to Propel Development in Arunachal Pradesh

Gabriel D Wangsu, Agriculture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, urged innovation and a problem-solving mindset to expedite development in Lower Subansiri during a review meeting in Ziro.

Wangsu examined the progress of government schemes, emphasizing the need for diligent implementation and inter-departmental collaboration. Deputy Commissioner Vivek H P presented updates on state and central initiatives, including Sashakt Arunachal's key themes.

Later, Wangsu inspected a district dairy farm and piggery breeding facility, promising future meetings to monitor advancements and address challenges.

