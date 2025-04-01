Unity Through Celebration: Utkala Dibasa in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik extended his greetings to the people of Odisha on the state's formation day, Utkala Dibasa.

In a vibrant event at Raj Bhavan attended by the Odia community, the governor emphasized the significance of statehood celebrations as a unifying force that enhances relationships with various communities integral to Arunachal Pradesh's development.

Praising the Odia community's contributions in education and social welfare, Parnaik expressed hope for continued goodwill and strengthening ties. The occasion included cultural performances highlighting Odisha's rich heritage, leaving attendees enthralled by traditional melodies and dances.

