Kumbh Tradition: A Pillar of Indian Sanatan Culture

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has spotlighted the significant role of the Kumbh tradition in preserving the essence of Indian Sanatan culture.

Addressing a lecture at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Shukla described the event as a confluence of thoughts and cultures, emphasizing its importance in recognizing India's historical richness and identity.

He urged the younger generation to combat self-doubt by connecting with their rich heritage, thereby fostering pride and national unity.

