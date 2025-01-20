Kumbh Tradition: A Pillar of Indian Sanatan Culture
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the Kumbh tradition as a vital part of Indian Sanatan culture. Highlighting its religious, spiritual, and cultural significance, he urged the youth to embrace India's rich heritage, combat self-doubt, and nurture national pride and identity.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has spotlighted the significant role of the Kumbh tradition in preserving the essence of Indian Sanatan culture.
Addressing a lecture at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Shukla described the event as a confluence of thoughts and cultures, emphasizing its importance in recognizing India's historical richness and identity.
He urged the younger generation to combat self-doubt by connecting with their rich heritage, thereby fostering pride and national unity.
