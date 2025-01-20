Left Menu

Kumbh Tradition: A Pillar of Indian Sanatan Culture

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the Kumbh tradition as a vital part of Indian Sanatan culture. Highlighting its religious, spiritual, and cultural significance, he urged the youth to embrace India's rich heritage, combat self-doubt, and nurture national pride and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:07 IST
Kumbh Tradition: A Pillar of Indian Sanatan Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has spotlighted the significant role of the Kumbh tradition in preserving the essence of Indian Sanatan culture.

Addressing a lecture at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Shukla described the event as a confluence of thoughts and cultures, emphasizing its importance in recognizing India's historical richness and identity.

He urged the younger generation to combat self-doubt by connecting with their rich heritage, thereby fostering pride and national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025