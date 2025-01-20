SEBI Proposes Overhaul of Social Stock Exchange Framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has suggested revamping the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) framework. The proposed changes aim to redefine Not-for-Profit Organizations (NPOs) to include entities promoting arts, culture, and disadvantaged groups' welfare as social enterprises.

Under the new proposals, NPOs would be allowed to register with the SSE for two years without fundraising. This change seeks to address the cost concerns related to annual reporting and social impact assessments which currently deter many organizations from renewing their SSE registration.

Feedback on these reforms, which also propose amending the definition of social impact assessment firms, expanding eligible activities, and enhancing transparency, is welcome until February 10. The updated framework endeavors to make regulations more inclusive and align with SEBI's objectives.

