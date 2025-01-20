Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Clarifies Bigg Boss 18 Exit Amid 'Sky Force' Promotion

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar explained his abrupt departure from the 'Bigg Boss 18' set, asserting there were no delays caused by Salman Khan. Akshay was initially present to promote his film 'Sky Force' but left due to prior commitments. The film, set for release in January 2025, stars Akshay as an Air Force officer.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently addressed the speculation surrounding his unexpected exit from the 'Bigg Boss 18' set, where he was scheduled to join host Salman Khan for a promotional segment. In a recent media interaction, Akshay clarified that Salman was not significantly late, attributing his early departure to other commitments.

Akshay had intended to promote his upcoming military thriller 'Sky Force', set to release on January 24, 2025. The film features him in the role of an Air Force officer on a high-stakes revenge mission. Despite the unforeseen situation on set, Akshay underscored that all was amicable, and Salman himself acknowledged the scheduling mishap.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, 'Sky Force' promises action and intrigue with a star-studded cast, including debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. Akshay's promotional efforts continue across various platforms as anticipation builds for the film's release ahead of Republic Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

