Celebrating Excellence: Telangana Governor's Awards Announced

Para-athlete and Arjuna awardee Deepthi Jeevanji has been honored alongside seven others with the Telangana Governor's Awards for Excellence, focusing on Environment Protection, Divyangjan Welfare, Sports and Games, and Culture.

During a press conference, former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah declared the winners, witnessed by M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The distinguished awards include notable individuals such as Dusharla Satyanarayana for Environment Protection, P B Krishna Bharati, and M Panduranga Rao in Culture, alongside Arikapudi Raghu for Divyangjan Welfare.

Organisations recognized include Dhruvansh Organization, L V Prasad Eye Institute, Aditya Mehta Foundation, and Samskruti Foundation across various categories. Each award carries a Rs 2 lakh cash prize and citation, with recipients celebrated in a special ceremony on January 26th, initiated by Governor Varma to honor outstanding voluntary service and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)