Left Menu

Trump Extends TikTok Operations Amid National Security Deliberations

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend TikTok's operations by 75 days, providing a window to resolve national security concerns. While TikTok remains accessible to 170 million American users, the order seeks a balanced approach that upholds security without abruptly terminating the platform's services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:25 IST
Trump Extends TikTok Operations Amid National Security Deliberations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting TikTok, a Chinese-controlled video short-sharing platform, a 75-day extension. This move aims to secure national interests while maintaining access for 170 million American users amidst a complex geopolitical climate.

The executive order instructs the U.S. Attorney General to halt enforcement of the Act for the specified period. This decision follows a bipartisan mandate requiring TikTok's parent company ByteDance to divest or face a ban by January 19, a deadline pushed back via Trump's intervention.

Trump emphasized his unique constitutional responsibilities for national security and foreign policy. He aims to consult with advisors and evaluate TikTok's mitigation measures, avoiding an abrupt platform shutdown while addressing critical security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025