Trump Extends TikTok Operations Amid National Security Deliberations

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting TikTok, a Chinese-controlled video short-sharing platform, a 75-day extension. This move aims to secure national interests while maintaining access for 170 million American users amidst a complex geopolitical climate.

The executive order instructs the U.S. Attorney General to halt enforcement of the Act for the specified period. This decision follows a bipartisan mandate requiring TikTok's parent company ByteDance to divest or face a ban by January 19, a deadline pushed back via Trump's intervention.

Trump emphasized his unique constitutional responsibilities for national security and foreign policy. He aims to consult with advisors and evaluate TikTok's mitigation measures, avoiding an abrupt platform shutdown while addressing critical security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)