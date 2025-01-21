Fadnavis Orders Crackdown on Fort Encroachments in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated a crackdown on encroachments across the state's forts, with plans to eliminate illegal structures by the end of May. An official confirmed this development on Tuesday.

District collectors have a new mandate: compile comprehensive lists of fort encroachments by January 31. To spearhead this effort, district-level committees, led by collectors, will oversee phased removal operations from February through May.

The administration also plans to form vigilance teams to preempt future encroachments, acknowledging public demand for decisive action. The initiative covers 47 centrally protected, 62 state-protected, and around 300 unprotected forts. The government's resolution tasks a team of police commissioners, municipal heads, forest officers, and archaeology experts to expedite this mission, ensuring both efficiency and legal compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)