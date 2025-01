Kinnar Akhara: Breaking Barriers at Maha Kumbh

Kinnar Akhara, a monastic institution for transgender persons established 10 years ago amidst resistance, is now drawing thousands of pilgrims at Maha Kumbh, seeking blessings from its members.

Over 3,000 transgender individuals, many forsaken by their families, joined the sacred bathing rituals at Sangam, signaling a shift towards societal acceptance.

Despite historical discrimination, leaders like Mahamandleshawar Pavitra Nandan Giri express hope for broader inclusion as they partake in rituals and processions alongside established akharas.

(With inputs from agencies.)