Rahul Gandhi Pushes for Rohith Vemula Act to Combat Caste Discrimination
Rahul Gandhi has urged Karnataka's Chief Minister to enact the Rohith Vemula Act to eliminate caste-based discrimination in education. Highlighting injustices faced by historical figures like BR Ambedkar, Gandhi emphasizes the ongoing struggles of Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC students, advocating for legislation that ensures equal educational opportunities.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called for the introduction of the Rohith Vemula Act. This legislation aims to abolish caste-based discrimination within the education sector.
Gandhi's letter to the Karnataka CM passionately highlights the historical injustices faced by BR Ambedkar and underscores the urgency to prevent such discriminations from persisting, particularly among students from Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC communities.
Emphasizing the tragic loss of students like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi, and Darshan Solanki due to caste discrimination, Gandhi implores for immediate legislative action to ensure a discrimination-free educational environment in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
