Rahul Gandhi Calls for 'Rohit Vemula Act' to Eradicate Caste Discrimination in Education

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has reached out to the chief ministers of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, advocating for the enactment of the 'Rohit Vemula Act' to address caste-based discrimination in the education system.

In his appeal, which followed a similar request to the Karnataka Chief Minister, Gandhi highlighted the Congress party's dedication to ensuring every child in India receives equal educational opportunities without prejudice.

Citing the struggles faced by BR Ambedkar and others, Gandhi expressed concern over ongoing discrimination, urging swift legislative action to protect future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)