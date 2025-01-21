Anticipation Builds for 'Punjab 95' as Release Date Delays

Fans of Diljit Dosanjh's eagerly awaited biopic, 'Punjab 95', will need to exercise patience as the film's release has been postponed. Originally slated for a February 7 debut, the movie chronicles the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who vanished under mysterious circumstances in 1995.

Using his Instagram platform to convey the news, Diljit expressed regret and disappointment over the delay, posting a note accompanied by an image of Khalra. The statement highlighted the unfortunate, uncontrollable circumstances leading to the film's deferment.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Punjab 95' promises to shed light on Khalra's vital role in exposing human rights violations during Punjab's turbulent militancy period. Simultaneously, Diljit is poised to captivate audiences in 'Border 2', a project kicking off its production last December. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, boasts a star-studded cast with Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and Varun Dhawan, capturing the excitement surrounding this ambitious venture set to premiere in January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)