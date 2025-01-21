Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for 'Punjab 95' as Release Date Delays

The awaited biopic 'Punjab 95', starring Diljit Dosanjh, faces delays as its release is postponed from the initial February 7 date. This film portrays the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Meanwhile, Diljit gears up for 'Border 2', promised as a cinematic extravaganza set for release in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:07 IST
Anticipation Builds for 'Punjab 95' as Release Date Delays
Diljit Dosanjh (Photo/instagram/@diljitdosanjh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fans of Diljit Dosanjh's eagerly awaited biopic, 'Punjab 95', will need to exercise patience as the film's release has been postponed. Originally slated for a February 7 debut, the movie chronicles the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who vanished under mysterious circumstances in 1995.

Using his Instagram platform to convey the news, Diljit expressed regret and disappointment over the delay, posting a note accompanied by an image of Khalra. The statement highlighted the unfortunate, uncontrollable circumstances leading to the film's deferment.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Punjab 95' promises to shed light on Khalra's vital role in exposing human rights violations during Punjab's turbulent militancy period. Simultaneously, Diljit is poised to captivate audiences in 'Border 2', a project kicking off its production last December. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, boasts a star-studded cast with Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and Varun Dhawan, capturing the excitement surrounding this ambitious venture set to premiere in January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025