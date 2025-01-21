Left Menu

Solitude and Creation: A Sunday Reflection

In a reflective piece, Suvir Saran shares his Sunday experiences in Goa, blending solitude, artistic creation, and the warmth of human connections. As he navigates the day from his villa to his restaurant Jolene, he finds solace in creativity and the words of a dear friend, embracing the complexities of his journey.

21-01-2025
Artwork by Suvir Saran. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the peaceful quiet of a Sunday morning in Goa, Suvir Saran finds himself cocooned in solitude. Waking up at his villa, Saran devotes his morning hours to creating artworks for an upcoming solo show. The serene surroundings foster a meditative flow where creativity dances with solitude, offering a sense of wholeness.

Venturing from his sanctuary, Saran heads to Jolene, the cliffside restaurant he passionately brought to life with a dedicated team. There, amidst the hum of content diners, he observes the impact of his labor. Moments of satisfaction mingle with introspection as he embraces his role as an observer and creator.

The solace of his day is punctuated by an unexpected message from author Shobha Tharoor, reminding him of the value of connection. As Saran reflects on his solitude, artistic journey, and the warmth of human bonds, he contemplates the paradoxes of his life, finding strength in sharing his truth with the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

