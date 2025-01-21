Left Menu

Rediscovering India: A Photographic Odyssey

Part III of 'Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India,' curated by Neville Tuli, showcases India's cultural, natural, and historical heritage through rare photographic prints. The event explores the history of photography in India, displaying works by renowned photographers and providing an extensive online archive for visitors.

India Studies (T.R.I.S.) invites viewers on a captivating visual journey with Part III of the 'Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India' series. Curated by Neville Tuli, this exhibition presents an unparalleled collection of both historical and modern photographic prints, providing a kaleidoscopic insight into India's rich cultural, natural, and historical legacy.

T.R.I.S., renowned for its comprehensive knowledge database, reflects Neville Tuli's visionary approach to redefining India Studies. Merging academic, experiential, and scholarly narratives, this series serves as a gateway to rediscovering the essence of India.

The exhibition follows the success of earlier showcases at the India International Centre Gallery and the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, by delving into the history of photography in India since the 1850s. It features rare prints that vividly depict India's dynamic landscapes, architectural wonders, cultural diversity, and key moments in political photojournalism.

Opening on 22 January 2025, at the Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, the event will feature works by photographic pioneers, including Linnaeus Tripe and Samuel Bourne, alongside modern luminaries like Henri Cartier-Bresson and Raghu Rai. It also includes cinematic and journalistic masterpieces portraying India's evolving narrative.

Enhancing this immersive experience, visitors can access a password-protected online archive boasting over 22,000 photographic prints, an invaluable resource offered by T.R.I.S. This extraordinary blend of art, history, and identity invites you to explore timeless stories through the lens of photography.

