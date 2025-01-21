Left Menu

Tragedy at Kartalkaya: A Resort Fire Claims Lives

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in northwestern Turkiye's Kartalkaya ski resort has resulted in the deaths of at least 10 individuals, with 32 more hospitalized. The blaze, which broke out in the early hours, prompted panic among the 234 guests, with some attempting dangerous escapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:47 IST
Tragedy at Kartalkaya: A Resort Fire Claims Lives
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A tragic incident unfolded at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, a popular ski resort in Turkey's Bolu province, as a fire broke out in the early hours, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring 32 people. The fire erupted in the restaurant area, with its cause currently under investigation.

Panic ensued as guests attempted to escape, with some tragically leaping from the building. Necmi Kepcetutan, a ski instructor, was among those who aided guests, noting the dense smoke made locating exits difficult. The fire rapidly spread, reportedly exacerbated by the hotel's wooden cladding.

The government has appointed six prosecutors to examine the incident, while emergency services deployed 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances to manage the situation. Meanwhile, a separate natural gas explosion at another resort has injured four, highlighting safety concerns at Turkey's winter venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025