Tragedy at Kartalkaya: A Resort Fire Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, a popular ski resort in Turkey's Bolu province, as a fire broke out in the early hours, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring 32 people. The fire erupted in the restaurant area, with its cause currently under investigation.

Panic ensued as guests attempted to escape, with some tragically leaping from the building. Necmi Kepcetutan, a ski instructor, was among those who aided guests, noting the dense smoke made locating exits difficult. The fire rapidly spread, reportedly exacerbated by the hotel's wooden cladding.

The government has appointed six prosecutors to examine the incident, while emergency services deployed 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances to manage the situation. Meanwhile, a separate natural gas explosion at another resort has injured four, highlighting safety concerns at Turkey's winter venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)