Surviving the Unthinkable: Saif Ali Khan's Brave Recovery

Actor Saif Ali Khan, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, has been released from Lilavati Hospital after a harrowing stabbing incident at his upscale Bandra residence. The attack, which occurred in the early hours of January 16, left the 54-year-old actor with multiple critical injuries.

Khan, who suffered three stab wounds, including one to the neck and a severe injury to the spine, underwent urgent surgery. Medical professionals successfully extracted the object from his spine and tended to his wounds, leading to a positive recovery.

The assailant, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national aged 30, was apprehended by police in Thane city. The actor has been shifted from the intensive care unit to a special room as he continues his recovery process.

(With inputs from agencies.)