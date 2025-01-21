Left Menu

Surviving the Unthinkable: Saif Ali Khan's Brave Recovery

Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surviving a stabbing attack at his Bandra home. The 54-year-old underwent emergency surgery for multiple injuries, including a critical spinal injury. A Bangladeshi national was arrested in connection with the incident. Khan has since moved to a special recovery room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:55 IST
Surviving the Unthinkable: Saif Ali Khan's Brave Recovery
Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Saif Ali Khan, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, has been released from Lilavati Hospital after a harrowing stabbing incident at his upscale Bandra residence. The attack, which occurred in the early hours of January 16, left the 54-year-old actor with multiple critical injuries.

Khan, who suffered three stab wounds, including one to the neck and a severe injury to the spine, underwent urgent surgery. Medical professionals successfully extracted the object from his spine and tended to his wounds, leading to a positive recovery.

The assailant, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national aged 30, was apprehended by police in Thane city. The actor has been shifted from the intensive care unit to a special room as he continues his recovery process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025