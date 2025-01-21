Left Menu

Epsilon Carbon Unveils Eco-Innovative Terrablack at Delhi Tire Exhibition

Epsilon Carbon launches Terrablack, a sustainable carbon black product line, at the India International Tire Exhibition. Designed for both tire and non-tire industries, it aims to reduce global warming potential by using recovered carbon black and tire-derived oil. Epsilon Carbon also plans a tire recycling plant in Karnataka by FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:27 IST
Epsilon Carbon Unveils Eco-Innovative Terrablack at Delhi Tire Exhibition
  • Country:
  • India

Epsilon Carbon, a leading name in the carbon black industry, has launched its latest product line, Terrablack, during the India International Tire Exhibition in New Delhi. The launch was a significant step towards sustainability, as revealed by key figures including Mr. Sajjan Jindal and Mr. Vikram Handa.

The Terrablack range is designed to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly carbon black solutions. It incorporates recovered carbon black and tire-derived oil. These products promise high performance for both tire and non-tire industries, with reduced environmental impact.

Key products like Terrablack 3310 and 6615 cater to different industrial needs, significantly lowering the Global Warming Potential. Furthermore, Epsilon Carbon's upcoming tire recycling plant in Karnataka reiterates its commitment to sustainability and the circular economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025