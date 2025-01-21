Epsilon Carbon Unveils Eco-Innovative Terrablack at Delhi Tire Exhibition
Epsilon Carbon launches Terrablack, a sustainable carbon black product line, at the India International Tire Exhibition. Designed for both tire and non-tire industries, it aims to reduce global warming potential by using recovered carbon black and tire-derived oil. Epsilon Carbon also plans a tire recycling plant in Karnataka by FY26.
- Country:
- India
Epsilon Carbon, a leading name in the carbon black industry, has launched its latest product line, Terrablack, during the India International Tire Exhibition in New Delhi. The launch was a significant step towards sustainability, as revealed by key figures including Mr. Sajjan Jindal and Mr. Vikram Handa.
The Terrablack range is designed to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly carbon black solutions. It incorporates recovered carbon black and tire-derived oil. These products promise high performance for both tire and non-tire industries, with reduced environmental impact.
Key products like Terrablack 3310 and 6615 cater to different industrial needs, significantly lowering the Global Warming Potential. Furthermore, Epsilon Carbon's upcoming tire recycling plant in Karnataka reiterates its commitment to sustainability and the circular economy.
