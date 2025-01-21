Bollywood Star Survives Intruder Assault: Saif Ali Khan's Close Call
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan exited a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday following a knife attack at his home. The attacker, who was apprehended, stabbed Khan multiple times during a burglary attempt. Despite serious injuries, Khan is recovering, while police continue their investigation into the incident.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday after suffering knife injuries during a home invasion. The actor, 54, was assaulted by an intruder amid an attempted burglary in the early hours of Thursday.
Police have apprehended a suspect, believed to be using a false identity, in connection with the assault. The individual, reportedly hailing from Bangladesh, has been under investigation since being captured on Mumbai's outskirts.
The attack, which occurred in a well-guarded upscale Mumbai neighborhood, has left both locals and the Bollywood community in shock. Khan, who underwent surgery for stab wounds to the spine, neck, and hands, is now recuperating.
