Bollywood Star Survives Intruder Assault: Saif Ali Khan's Close Call

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan exited a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday following a knife attack at his home. The attacker, who was apprehended, stabbed Khan multiple times during a burglary attempt. Despite serious injuries, Khan is recovering, while police continue their investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:03 IST
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday after suffering knife injuries during a home invasion. The actor, 54, was assaulted by an intruder amid an attempted burglary in the early hours of Thursday.

Police have apprehended a suspect, believed to be using a false identity, in connection with the assault. The individual, reportedly hailing from Bangladesh, has been under investigation since being captured on Mumbai's outskirts.

The attack, which occurred in a well-guarded upscale Mumbai neighborhood, has left both locals and the Bollywood community in shock. Khan, who underwent surgery for stab wounds to the spine, neck, and hands, is now recuperating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

