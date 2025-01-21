Left Menu

Unveiling Bengal: Textile Traditions and Cultural Legacy

The upcoming coffee table book, 'Textiles from Bengal: A Shared Legacy,' uncovers the historical and cultural impact of Bengal's textile traditions from the 16th to the 20th centuries. Featuring unseen illustrations, it explores the industry’s rise and decline, discussing muslin's global influence and the role of local weavers.

The forthcoming book 'Textiles from Bengal: A Shared Legacy' offers an in-depth examination of Bengal's rich textile heritage from the 16th to the 20th century. It sheds light on how these textiles shaped regional culture and history, highlighting previously unpublished illustrations and trade documents.

Co-edited by experts Sonia Ashmore, Tirthankar Roy, and Niaz Zaman, the volume intends to serve as a public history, offering a fresh perspective on the textile traditions of wider Bengal. The publication also aims to reorient scholarly attention to the remarkable yet overlooked textile industry.

The book is a collaborative effort, featuring contributions from 34 scholars and experts worldwide. It not only revives the rich history of muslin and jute but also discusses the impact of the European Industrial Revolution on Bengal's textile decline. Scheduled for release on January 30, it coincides with an exhibition at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity.

