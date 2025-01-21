Dangerous Content Creation: TikTok Lion Attack Sparks Legal Action in Punjab
A Pakistani man was critically injured while attempting to film a TikTok video with a lion at a Punjab breeding farm. The incident has prompted calls for legal measures, including revoking the farm's breeding license. New wildlife regulations now ban TikTok videos with certain big cats.
- Pakistan
A Pakistani man suffered critical injuries after a lion attacked him during a TikTok video attempt at a breeding farm in Punjab, officials reported on Tuesday.
Muhammad Azeem, in his late 20s, illegally entered the lion's enclosure in Lahore's Sabzazar area to film with the massive feline, leading to a severe attack on him.
Azeem was rescued by the farm owner but remains in critical condition at a hospital. Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced imminent legal action, aiming to revoke the farm's breeding license, coinciding with new regulations on big cat possessions.
