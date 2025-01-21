Hong Kong's Spectacular Lunar New Year Parade to Roar Back with Global Flair

The bustling streets of Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui will come alive on January 29 with the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade, marking the first day of the Year of the Snake. The event promises a mesmerizing blend of local and international talent, with groups like V.UNBEATABLE set to dazzle audiences.

Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and sponsored by Cathay, this parade is a testament to Hong Kong's reputation as a hub for festive celebrations. This year's theme, 'Unfold a Year of Good Fortune,' will underline the event's cultural richness, combining unique Hong Kong elements with global artistry.

Spectators can expect performances from contestants of various talent shows and a medley of captivating floats. The HKTB, through its dedicated travel guide, aims to provide a comprehensive overview of all the Lunar New Year festivities, ensuring an immersive experience for both locals and tourists alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)