Jeet Adani's Upcoming Nuptials: Keeping It Simple

Jeet Adani, son of billionaire Gautam Adani, will marry Diva Shah in a simple ceremony in Ahmedabad next month. Dispelling rumors of an extravagant event, Adani insisted the ceremony would be traditional. Known for philanthropic efforts, Adani praised the arrangements at the Maha Kumbh Mela, contrasting Mukesh Ambani's lavish events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In defiance of rumors, billionaire Gautam Adani confirmed that his son Jeet's upcoming wedding will refute extravagance in favor of tradition. Taking place in Ahmedabad, the private affair will match the family's working-class roots, contrasting with the opulent events seen in India's business class recently.

Adani's remarks came during the family's pilgrimage at the Maha Kumbh Mela, where the tycoon expressed admiration for the event's organization under the Modi and Yogi administrations. He emphasized their appreciation for effective policing and sanitation measures, adding that the Maha Kumbh's administration should be an example for management studies worldwide.

As part of their philanthropic endeavors, the Adanis participated in the Mahaprasad Seva, distributing free meals, and pledged the creation of prayer books through Gita Press. Despite social media fantasies of a guest list including global celebrities, the low-key wedding underscores the Adanis' deep-rooted cultural values.

