Tragedy Strikes at Turkish Ski Resort: Massive Fire Claims Lives

A catastrophic fire engulfed the Grand Kartal hotel in northwestern Turkiye on Tuesday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 76 lives. The hotel, located in the popular Kartalkaya ski resort within Bolu province, became a site of panic and chaos as guests desperately attempted evacuation measures.

Authorities report that the fire was reported just after 3 a.m., prompting a response from regional fire teams. However, due to the hotel's location and possible failures in the detection system, the fire quickly spread, complicating evacuation efforts. President Erdogan has declared a day of national mourning in response to this tragedy.

Investigations have been launched to uncover the cause of the fire, initially believed to have started in the hotel's dining area. Several individuals have been detained, including the hotel owner, as authorities work to establish accountability and prevent future incidents of this nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)