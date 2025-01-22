A Call for Unity: Inaugural Prayer Service's Heartfelt Appeal

In a poignant appeal during the inaugural prayer service at Washington National Cathedral, Right Rev Mariann Budde implored President Donald Trump to exhibit compassion towards the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrants. Her plea comes amid executive orders that have retracted transgender rights and intensified immigration enforcement.

Despite the event's emphasis on unity and community, President Trump described the service as lackluster upon returning to the White House. He attended alongside key political figures, including Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson, yet conservative evangelical figures were conspicuously absent from the speaking roster.

The Cathedral service diverged from tradition by focusing on national unity over administrative endorsement. Dean Randy Hollerith highlighted this approach as a reflection of the country's unique historical moment. Themes of compassion and togetherness were woven throughout the service, aiming to resonate with Americans across diverse backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)