Captured: The Mighty Brahmaputra by Sanjib Gohain Boruah

Sanjib Gohain Boruah, an acclaimed photographer from Assam, is showcasing his fourth solo exhibition at Lalit Kala Akademi. Titled 'Brahmaputra and Other Stories', the exhibition features 45 photographs highlighting the river's moods and stories of Assam, including its wildlife and cultural richness.

Sanjib Gohain Boruah, a celebrated photographer from Assam, is set to unveil 45 compelling photographs at the Lalit Kala Akademi. This exhibition, titled 'Brahmaputra and Other Stories', marks his fourth solo showcase and his debut in India's capital city.

A retired IAS officer, Gohain Boruah is a prominent figure in Assam's photography landscape, known for capturing the diverse essence of his homeland. The exhibition features 14 evocative frames of the Brahmaputra River, capturing its beauty and the life that thrives along its expanse. Additionally, it presents 31 images showcasing Assam's wildlife, water bodies, rural and cultural life.

Gohain Boruah has a rich history of exhibits in Guwahati and across various platforms, and he serves as chief advisor for the Photography Club of Assam. The exhibition runs until January 30, offering a window into Assam's cultural and natural tapestry.

