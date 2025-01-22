Left Menu

Intrigue and Humor: 'Hisaab Barabar' Offers a Unique Take on Corruption

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari discuss their film 'Hisaab Barabar,' featuring R Madhavan as a lead. The movie, directed by Ashwni Dhir, explores corruption through a railway ticket checker’s journey. It premieres on ZEE5, offering insights into personal struggles amidst systemic deceit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:48 IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari discussed their latest venture, 'Hisaab Barabar,' which stars R Madhavan in the lead role. In an interview with ANI, Neil Nitin Mukesh explained his choice to join the film, highlighting the script's quality during a period he found many available projects unsatisfactory. 'It was a conscious decision,' Mukesh said, 'when producer Sharad Patel offered me the script by Ashwni Dhir, who is both the writer and director.' The film, he notes, cleverly delivers a potent message within its comedic elements.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, 'Hisaab Barabar' addresses themes of corruption and systemic injustice. The narrative follows Radhe Mohan Sharma, portrayed by Madhavan, a railway ticket checker who uncovers a financial scam upon noticing a bank account discrepancy. What ensues is a deeper investigation, revealing the depths of corruption orchestrated by a character named Micky Mehta, played by Mukesh. The movie balances uncovering systemic fraud with examining Radhe's personal relationships, showing that unlike balance sheets, relationships are irreconcilable.

Neil, who plays the banker Micky Mehta, described his character as morally complex, noting, 'Although a scamster, there's a truthfulness in him.' Kirti Kulhari, playing an assertive yet sensitive cop, shared insights about her role. She mentions that her character's connection with Madhavan's Radhe straddles both personal and professional realms, exhibiting integrity within professional boundaries. Produced by Jio Studio with SP Cinecorp Production, the film will premiere on ZEE5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

