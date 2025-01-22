Unveiling 'Hisaab Barabar': A Gripping Tale of Corruption and Justice

Bollywood actors R Madhavan, Rashmi Desai, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari are preparing for the debut of 'Hisaab Barabar,' an intense drama delving into systemic corruption and injustice. In an interview with ANI, R Madhavan revealed the film's thematic significance and its contemporary relevance.

Madhavan discussed the burgeoning issue of AI-driven fraud, stating, "The development of fraud using AI is on the rise, and finding a solution to it is difficult." He portrays Radhe Mohan Sharma, a diligent railway ticket inspector whose life is upended by an apparent minor discrepancy in his bank account, leading to the exposure of a large-scale financial scam. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the narrative navigates complex societal challenges.

Rashmi Desai, in the role of Monalisa, Radhe's neighbor and caretaker of his son, characterized her role as "irritating yet lovable," emphasizing the movie as an eye-opener on critical social issues. Neil Nitin Mukesh, playing the rogue banker Micky Mehta, lauded the screenplay and direction. In a previous ANI interview, Mukesh found allure in Ashwni Dhir's compelling script and the movie's unique, humorous yet meaningful presentation of a common man's fight against systemic challenges.

Kirti Kulhari, portraying a determined cop, described her character's mix of strength and sensitivity within the Delhi-set narrative. "Personally and professionally, my character interacts with Madhavan's Radhe Mohan, but there are differences that elevate the storyline," she shared. 'Hisaab Barabar' is a collaborative production of Jio Studio and SP Cinecorp, directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel.

The film is ready to launch on ZEE5 on January 24, available for streaming in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, engaging audiences with its gripping portrayal of justice and fraud. (ANI)

