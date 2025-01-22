Garth Hudson: A Mastermind Behind The Band's Magic

Garth Hudson, the maestro behind The Band's iconic sound, has died at 87. Known for his multifaceted musical talent, Hudson was instrumental in the creation of rock classics like 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Weight.'

As the last surviving member of The Band, which rose to fame as Bob Dylan's backing group, Hudson had been residing in a nursing home in upstate New York. His death was confirmed through The Band's social media accounts.

Hudson's expertise transcended the traditional keyboard, as he also excelled with synthesizers, horns, and the Lowrey organ. His unique contributions helped both Dylan and The Band carve out a legacy that deeply influenced future generations of musicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)