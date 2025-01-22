Religious Tensions Rise as CPI(M) Criticizes Islamic Remarks on Gender Roles

The conflict between religious beliefs and political ideologies intensified as Muslim cleric A P Aboobacker Musliar openly criticized CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan. Musliar's objection arose from Govindan's criticism of his remarks against public workout sessions that included both genders, reflecting Islamic concerns.

Musliar emphasized the need for understanding religious practices, stressing his focus solely on Islamic teachings without infringing upon other religions. He further challenged Govindan's perspective on male domination by highlighting the lack of female representation among CPI(M)'s 18 area secretaries in Kannur, Govindan's home district.

While Musliar maintained his position, Govindan labeled the opposition as 'superstitious' and detrimental to social progress. He advocated for the progressive presence of women in public spaces, influenced by national and reformist movements, without directly naming Musliar or his comments.

