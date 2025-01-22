AHAR Leads Mumbai's Hospitality Evolution

Mumbai's Association of Hotels and Restaurants, known as AHAR, is making substantial strides in boosting the city's hospitality sector. Under the guidance of President Sudhakar Shetty, AHAR focuses on tackling critical issues like amalgamation policies and licensing complexities to ensure industry sustainability.

AHAR has also taken proactive measures to collaborate with government initiatives such as the MITRA project, working with stakeholders and the World Bank to propel Mumbai's status as a prime tourism hub. These efforts are expected to boost job opportunities and enhance tax revenues.

The association is committed to resolving disputes among members and building stronger ties with law enforcement. Through legal guidance and dispute mediation, AHAR sustains operational harmony, fortifying its role as a crucial advocate for the hotel and restaurant community.

