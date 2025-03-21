Greenland's Tourism Boom: Icebergs, Airports, and an Unexpected Boost from Trump

Greenland is witnessing a significant rise in tourism, spurred by increased international attention after U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about the island and new infrastructure developments. The new airport in Nuuk, the capital, has already simplified travel to the region, resulting in a noticeable hike in tourist arrivals.

The island, renowned for its spectacular blue icebergs and vibrant Inuit culture, is seeing a boost in bookings for boat tours and other visitor attractions. Tourism operators like Ivik Knudssen-Ostermann have been encouraged by financial institutions to expand operations in anticipation of continued growth.

The tourism boom aligns with Greenland's strategy to diversify an economy that heavily relies on fishing exports. With more direct flights coming soon, including a new route by United Airlines from New York, and further airport developments underway, the island is poised for continued success in attracting global visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)